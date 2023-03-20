New Castle has received a $100,000 state grant to help with renovation work downtown.
The work would be for city-owned lots along East Washington Street and Apple Way, as well as Zambelli Park.
The Commonwealth Financing Authority Local Share Account Program grant was announced by Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50) and Rep. Marla Gallo Brown (R-Lawrence).
City Administrator Chris Frye said the city had originally applied to get $750,000 in grant funding.
“It’s a very competitive grant,” Frye said.
Frye said city administration, council and the Citywide Development Corporation will speak in the future about the “modifications” that will be needed for the work with the less-than-expected funding.
Originally, the city had for state grant funding to build a splash pad and an ice rink downtown, with Frye noting that is no longer the case for the time being.
“The splash pad has been put on hold,” Frye said.
The splash pad had been planned for Zambelli Park as part of a larger revitalization effort on the corner of Mill and Washington streets.
In addition to New Castle, Bessemer Borough received a $75,000 state grant to purchase a new utility truck, and Shenango Township received a $50,000 state grant to purchase a new leaf collector.
Asbestos located in FirstMerit building
Frye and Councilman Eric Ritter said Clarion Environmental Services has finished its asbestos report for the former FirstMerit Bank building downtown, following a walkthrough in February.
Frye said asbestos was not found in the walls, but in some of the flooring, with Ritter noting the total cost to remove the asbestos is between $300,000 to $350,000.
An asbestos inspection was conducted to determine the cost for its removal, for either option of renovating the building or demolishing it.
Ritter said he would also like to see the city’s code enforcement department citing the property of the former St. Francis Hospital on the South Side, noting its blighted appearance.
The property was sold in May 2019 to Charles Everhardt of Lockwood Development Partners from UPMC to open a veterans housing and wellness center.
Ritter said Lockwood Development is still looking for federal or state funding support for the project, stating it could take an additional two years, hence why he wants the property cited to have it cleaned up and maintained.
