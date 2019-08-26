Erika Roxanne Groves, a New Castle real estate attorney, received a temporary suspension Thursday from the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
Groves’ temporary suspension goes into effect Sept. 22 and will be in place until further action by the court, according to board documents.
The order from the board, according to documents “constitutes an imposition of public discipline” and “pertaining to confidentiality.”
Groves, in a telephone interview Friday, said she plans to provide the courts with the needed information regarding the decision within the 30-day window the veteran attorney has to respond.
Groves was admitted to the bar on Nov. 29, 2007. She is graduate of Kent State University and Pitt Law School.
Marcy Sloan of the Disciplinary Board of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the request could be for an item such as “not responding to a request for documents” or “failed to comply with a valid subpoena.”
Sloan also said the records are not public documents.
