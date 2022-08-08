The New Castle Public Library offers free library cards to residents of Lawrence County.
The requirements are: be at least 18 years old, live in Lawrence County, and have a valid state ID or driver’s license with the correct address on it.
If you have any questions, call (724) 658-6659 or email circ@ncdlc.org.
