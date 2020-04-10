New Castle prosecuting ATV, dirt bike riders

By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The New Castle police department is cracking down on people riding dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets and sidewalks.
Police chief Bobby Salem said the police are receiving volumes of complaint calls.
He warned that anyone who is caught will be subject to having their bike or ATV being impounded, and they will be prosecuted. The fines they face are likely to be not only for a violation of the city ordinance, but also for several individual traffic violations, which include driving a nonregistered vehicle, no license, improper vehicle equipment or other offenses. The fines could add up and become steep, he said.
A lot of riders also are younger than 16 and also are subject to fines for riding underage, Salem said.
“We are getting inundated with calls from all over town,” he said, and many are coming from the North Hill. People also are calling from Mahoningtown, West Pittsburg, the East Side and the Lower East Side.
“There are a ton of them right now,” he said, “and we’re instituting zero tolerance.”
The police already have caught some of the riders and have towed their ATVs or bikes to the police station and impounded them.
The City of New Castle adopted an ordinance two years ago when a similar problem erupted, Salem said, and that ordinance is being strictly enforced.
The New Castle officers have been directed to cite the riders and tow any vehicle found to be in violation of this ordinance, Salem said, adding, “Warnings will no longer be given.”
