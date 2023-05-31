The New Castle Area School Board introduced its 2023-24 budget with no proposed increase in school property taxes.
The $64-million spending plan finds the district with a projected $5.5-million surplus by the end of next school year, district Business Manager Joseph Ambrosini said.
The district hasn’t had a property tax increase since July 2003.
That is up from a surplus of $2.5 million expected at the end of this school year, he said.
The district at the end of this fiscal year will have a fund balance of between $6 million and $7 million, which is 10 percent of the total budget, he noted.
That amount exceeds the recommended amount of eight percent set by the state Department of Education, based on the size of the district budget.
The school board met in a special session at noon Wednesday to vote to introduce the budget, which will be on public display until its adoption in late June.
The budget reflects a seven-percent, or about $4-million, increase in expenditures from this school year. That increase is attributable to increased salaries, tuition and overall operating costs including utilities, Ambrosini explained.
In a narrative he presented to the board, he pointed out charter and cyber school tuition are the biggest challenges facing districts statewide.
That increase is a trend because of the virtual learning environment caused by COVID-19.
He noted the district’s health insurance costs increased minimally, by 2.5 percent, from 2023-24.
The employer contribution rate for the Pennsylvania State Employees Retirement System is set at 34 percent, which is a 3.6 percent decrease from this year.
The district plans to use some of its ESSER funding to offset the increase in salaries and benefits to maintain staffing at its current level. Additionally, the administration realigned some positions.
The budget includes an increase in technology supplies, largely due to the purchase of new reading and math curriculums for grades kindergarten through 8.
Ambrosini noted the CARES Act funding helped with balancing the budget, but funding is only available through September next year and the district cannot rely on it in the future.
The budget was balanced using only estimates of how much the district will receive in basic education and special education subsidies from the state because the state has not yet finalized its 2023-24 budget.
Thus, the district uses about 50 percent of the basic education subsidy as its figure, of the projected $3 million increase, or an allocation of $29.5 million. The special education funding is projected to be about $2.675 million.
If the district receives the additional basic education funding, it will be used to offset unforeseen expenditures or to add to the fund balance, he said.
The district also will again receive Level Up Funding in the amount of $1.8 million to assist with the loss of learning.
Ambrosini pointed out the district also is receiving new funding for next year in the form of a school-based mental health block grant. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed state budget includes $100 million to fund the grant to connect students and staff to mental health services and ensure a pipeline of trained school-based mental health professionals. The district’s allocation through that program for next year is $134,831, Ambrosini said.
