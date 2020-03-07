New Castle police seized quantities of suspected narcotics and more than $2,500 in cash when they pulled over a car on the city’s North Hill early Wednesday.
The officers confiscated 16.8 grams of suspected marijuana, 16.2 grams crack cocaine, 34.9 grams suspected heroin and 37 buprenorphine — an opioid treatment drug — and naloxone sublingual films. They also seized three cell phones and a digital scale.
Officers arrested Jeffrey Raynard McKinney, 37, of 618 Etna St. and Julius Williams, 30, of 827 Morton St., who were passengers in a car that they stopped on Highland Avenue near Moody Avenue around 12:27 a.m. after the driver turned from an alley without using a signal.
The police reported smelling marijuana coming from the car. As they patted down Williams and McKinney, they discovered bags of the marijuana in their pants pocket, the police report said. McKinney had the scale in another pocket.
The officers found a bag of the suspected crack cocaine on the front passenger seat and a drug-sniffing dog detected narcotics on the front driver’s side, according to the report. The officers found the sublingual film and a tied-off baggie of suspected crack and heroin inside the car, they reported.
McKinney later was found to also have a bag containing multiple smaller package of suspected crack cocaine and heroin in his underwear, police reported.
Williams upon being searched at the police station was caught trying to flush another bag that was in his underwear down the toilet, police said. As the police tried to stop him, he struck one officer in the face. Another officer stunned Williams with a Taser to handcuff him, police said.
McKinney and Williams both are charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams is additionally charged with aggravated assault for striking the officer. They were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail on bonds of $50,000 each.
