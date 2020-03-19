New Castle police seize cocaine, cash in traffic stop

New Castle police reported a confiscation of more than 280 grams of cocaine and $852 in cash during a traffic stop Sunday on West Washington Street.
As a result, they have arrested Nathaniel McKnight, 26, of 1504 S. Jefferson St., and Joseph C. Gartrell, 37, of 94 Harrison St., who also has a Moosup, Connecticut, address.
Police reported in a criminal complaint that around 12:21 a.m. they pulled over a white Ford Fiesta with a temporary Ohio registration plate that had no letters or numbers on it. McKnight, who was driving, told an officer that the numbers had washed off, the report said. The officer could smell suspected marijuana coming from inside the car and Gartrell was the passenger. Police learned that McKnight’s license is suspended, the report said.
Police in patting down both men found a bag from Gartrell’s sweatshirt pocket, and it contained three bags containing suspected cocaine weighing a total of 253.9 grams, the complaint said. Police noted that he had a partially burned suspected marijuana joint in his pocket.
At the police station, McKnight pulled a plastic bag of suspected cocaine weighing 28.6 grams out of his underwear and gave it to the officers, the report said.
Gartrell and McKnight each are charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gartrell additionally faces one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, and McKnight is charged with driving with a suspended license.
They were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond each.
