The New Castle police department is looking to hire a few good full-time officers.
In order to get applicants, the department as an approach to rouse interest is offering to pay a potential officer’s way through Act 120 municipal police training school, city police Chief Bobby Salem said, adding, “We’re one of the few police departments that does this.”
He explained the city has been paying officers’ tuition for training and certification for several years.
“Nationwide, there’s a huge problem with recruitment and retention of police officers,” he said. “Our last couple tests had fewer applicants and one had one applicant.”
In addition to recruiting, the department also is looking to find ways to retain officers who otherwise would move on to other departments or jobs. That is being done through contract terms, Salem said, “by making it more attractive for officers to stay here.”
One way to make ourselves more attractive for new hires is by paying for the training, so someone who cannot afford to go and test can still do it,” he said. He emphasized that those applicants still must meet physical, psychological and medical qualifications.
Act 120 certification is not required of the applicants, he said, because “we will put you through the police academy.”
He said the department eliminated its part-time officer program this year and is looking to hire at least two full-time officers, and possibly more later in the year.
Application forms and details of the hiring process may be obtained between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the New Castle Police Department at 303 E. North St. Applications also are available at www.newcastlepd.com.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have graduated from an accredited high school or have an equivalent education. Each applicant also must be medically fit to perform a police officer’s duties, must be of good moral character and must have a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.
Foreign-born applicants must show proof that he or she is taking steps to become a naturalized citizen of the United States.
Completed applications must be filed with the personnel board of the city police department no later than 3 p.m. Feb. 4. Written and physical examinations will be conducted at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 at the police department.
A $35 application fee in a check or money order must accompany the form. No cash will be accepted.
