While some New Castle children are going back to their classrooms, Charity Jackson is one parent who has chosen to keep her son in virtual learning at home awhile longer.
The New Castle Area School District’s elementary children returned to school Jan. 28, after having been schooled virtually at home since March 16 because of the pandemic. Students in grades 6 through 8 went back to school Monday, and district high schoolers will return on Tuesday.
Parents have the option of sending them back to school, or keeping them in virtual schooling on a network with district teachers.
District Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio told the school board at its public work session Monday that so far, only about half of the students have returned to their classrooms. The parents of the rest have opted to keep their children at home, learning virtually for the time being.
“We were expecting 132 kids, but only 69 returned,” DeBlasio said of the junior high students. “We made about 50 percent. We’re going to keep trying to get those kids back in school.”
She believes more parents will send their children as they feel comfortable, she said.
Jackson’s son, Joshua, is a third-grader.
“I was on the fence about sending him back,” Jackson said. “I felt it wouldn’t be good for him to be around other kids, and it’s only for half a day.”
Although she sees the need for him to have social interaction, she’s seen nothing but good experiences coming from his learning at home, online with district teachers.
“I absolutely feel he’s learning at home from his teachers,” Jackson said. “I’ve seen tremendous progress in him in the virtual learning program.
“All of his teachers are amazing,” she continued, “and they’ve made sure he is included in everything, just like the kids who went back school. I have a little study area for him. He takes breaks and comes back and comes right back on track. They’ve worked with us. Everything is turning out great.”
Jackson said it’s been easier since the beginning keeping him at home, but, “I’m his mother and I do what I feel is best for him.”
Joshua has expressed a desire to go back to school. “We go one day at a time, based on the way things are going,” she said.
Her decision to keep her son at home for now also came from her watching what surrounding school districts are doing.
“They’ve been pulling their children in and out, and I don’t feel that would be consistent for him,” she said. “I think consistency is key for adults and children, but I also want him to adapt to change.”
She intends to revisit the idea in a month, she said, but “the virtual learning has been a very positive experience. He gets the same education and benefits and inclusiveness as if he was in a classroom. His grades are great, he participates in class, they call on him, he answers, they read. I have nothing but good things to say about the New Castle Area School District,” she said. “They always make sure the needs of every child, no matter the individual makeup, are met.”
Tracy Frengel, mother of sixth-grader, Gabriella, also is keeping her daughter at home, “because she’s doing so well with the virtual setting. She’s made all A’s the first two nine weeks.”
If Gabriella went to school now, she would be moving into a new building — the junior/senior high school.
“We wanted to keep her on the same path and not interrupt her right now,” Frengel said. “She’s on task, doing all of her work.”
She added that concern about the virus also is a factor in Gabriella’s not returning to school.
“I’m not 100 percent in favor of her going back to the classroom,” Frengel said. “I know they take all the precautions, but that does play a part, too.”
For those junior high students who went back to school, the teachers welcomed them warmly on Monday.
“It was wonderful to have the kids back in the building,” principal Carol Morell commented. “That’s were they belong. The energy was there again, even though there were low numbers.”
At first, “the kids were like little deer in the headlights and we had to guide them,” she said. “The teachers were happy, too, to have the kids back in their classrooms.
“Everyone helped the kids and made them comfortable,” sixth grade principal Tabitha Marino added.
John Mozzocio, director of special services, reported that “everything’s going pretty smoothly” with the return of special needs students. The state is requiring that every student is back to the level that he or she was in March 2020, when the buildings closed, in baseline data, words, reading and math problems.
The district is required to show in three months that those students are back to their pre-COVID-19 learning level, or the district must offer them summer instruction, he said.
Right now, the district has about 700 special needs students, with about 225 in the junior-senior high school.
Only 25 to 40 percent of the special needs students have physically returned to the classrooms, Mozzocio said. He believes the others are staying home and learning virtually because of fear of the coronavirus and fear of the unknown, and some parents feel they are getting quality education in the remote setting and that this is the safest route at this point.
