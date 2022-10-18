Could the City of New Castle be advertised nationwide?
New Castle Mayor Chris Frye said he was recently contacted by representatives from Viewpoint, which was founded by actor Dennis Quaid, who offered a chance to advertise New Castle. However, Frye said the city would be responsible for $28,400 of the costs, which includes $25,000 for the underwriting and $3,400 for a travel fee for Viewpoint’s production team.
Viewpoint senior producer Anthony Davis said the company offers a “three-pronged” approach to its education and outreach program for communities.
The first would be a public television segment, between three to five minutes, that would be distributed nationally for one year, that would air 45 to 60 times per quarter, reaching roughly 60 million households.
This segment would be a short-form documentary hosted by Quaid, with New Castle officials able to determine what Quaid says in the piece about the city.
The second would be a “corporate identity demo,” which would be a five- to six-minute video detailing the city, that would be emailed to individuals across the country.
The third would be a one-minute commercial spot that would air once nationally in all 50 states and 400 times regionally, during the 6 and 11 p.m. air window, on channels such as CNBC, Fox Business, Discovery Channel, Travel Channel and CNN.
Frye said Viewpoint provides exposures to small towns and communities, and Viewpoint was able to find out about New Castle through recent positive news articles that gained national attention.
He said this would be a great opportunity to let the nation see both the history and future plans of New Castle, in order to draw in more people to the city.
“It’s a way to showcase what is going on in the city of New Castle,” Frye said.
City council members asked Frye how the city would be able to afford the cost, with Frye stating if council is in favor of the idea, he would seek approval from the city’s Act 47 representatives to see if the city can use its American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.
