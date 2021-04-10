New Castle News picked up four honors, including a first place for NCN Editor Jeffery Gerritt, in the annual Best of CNHI editorial contest, sponsored by CNHI LLC., an Alabama-based media company with more than 90 local news outlets in 21 states.
Winners and finalists were announced recently for journalism produced last year in 12 categories, including Newspaper of the Year.
Gerritt was named Editorial Writer of the Year for the fourth straight year. A 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner, Gerritt became editor of the New Castle News last August. CNHI judges called Gerritt’s editorials “model examples of convincing opinion writing.”
Aside from one first-place, New Castle News staff members were Division II finalists in three categories, including reporter Maria Basileo for Reporter of the Year and Sports Editor Kayleen Cubbal for Sports Writer of the Year. The entire New Castle staff, most notably reporter Debbie Wachter, were finalists for Best Breaking News Coverage.
“Debbie Wachter bylined 13 stories in two weeks on the death of Amari Wise, a 19-year-old murdered on June 5,” assistant editor Pete Sirianni said. “The News led the reporting among media outlets because of Wachter’s thoughtful and thorough reporting until Wise’s body was discovered in a wooded area 10 days later. Wachter has since covered court proceedings in the cases against father and son Todd and Connor Henry, who were charged in the case.”
Gerritt said he is proud of the work New Castle staff has done over the last eight months.
“Contests are quirky and certainly subjective,” Gerritt said. “We had entries in several categories that I think we should have won.
“Still, overall, we had a strong showing. There’s a lot of talent at this newspaper — talent to build a great newspaper. That’s what we’re striving for: A great newspaper for a great community.”
