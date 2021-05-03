Staff members of the New Castle News won four awards, including one First Place for Reporter and Page Designer Dan Irwin, in the 2021 Keystone Media Awards competition, sponsored by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Editor Jeffery Gerritt announced Sunday.
Competing in the 10,000 and under circulation division, Irwin took top honors in the Personality Profile category.
“Dan puts a lot of himself into his stories,” Gerritt said.
“His writing is always moving and poignant, without being sappy. He keeps getting better and better.”
Page Designer Bob Fusco took Second Place for News Page Design; Sports Reporter Ron Poniewasz Jr., Managing Editor Pete Sirianni, and Co-Host Larry Kelly took a Second Place for Sports Video; and Sports Editor Kayleen Cubbal won an Honorable Mention for Sports Feature.
“This was a strong showing by the New Castle News under Pete’s leadership, reflecting a solid foundation for ongoing improvements,” Gerritt said.
“We know we still have a long way to go to give this community the first-rate newspaper it deserves.”
Publisher Sharon Sorg said quality journalism was especially significant in a year of extreme human drama — a tumultuous period that demonstrated, over and over again, the importance of local newspapers.
“Having your work recognized statewide is always a rewarding accomplishment, but this year these awards represent so much more,” she said.
“When many were able to quarantine, this team stood on the front line with all of the other essential workers. Through it all, they kept our community well-informed, championed the survival of local business, and honored community heroes.
“I couldn’t be more proud to see their hard work honored.”
William Ketter, Senior Vice President of News for CNHI LLC, called New Castle’s showing “impressive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.