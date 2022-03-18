Lawrence County has not one, but two teams bidding to make their respective state championship game.
The New Castle High School boys basketball team travels to Norwin High School to take on Gateway in an all-WPIAL PIAA Class 5A semifinal. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
New Castle (26-2), the WPIAL runner-up, beat Gateway in the district semifinals 18 days ago, 72-62, and advanced to the state final four with a win Tuesday over Penn Hills. Gateway (19-6), meanwhile, upset undefeated WPIAL champion Laurel Highlands to earn its way into tonight’s semifinal.
On the girls side, WPIAL champion Neshannock is back in the Class 2A state semifinals after the team advanced and lost in last year’s state title game. Waiting for the Lady Lancers at Armstrong High School in Kittanning is Bellwood-Antis (24-6), the third seed from District 6.
