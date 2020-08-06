Although she's not sure what "normal" is anymore, Leanne Borrelli's glad to be back to it.
Last month, the New Castle native who for the last seven years has called Italy home was finally able to return to Europe after an unexpectedly long stay in Lawrence County.
Borrelli, her husband Leonardo Mazzero and their 4-year-old son Luca arrived in New Castle on Feb.11 for the funeral of her father, Vincent Borrelli. While Mazzero returned to Italy on Feb. 15, Borrelli and her son had planned to stay for three weeks to help her mother, Eileen, and visit with relatives and friends.
When the worldwide coronavirus pandemic made their early March travel inadvisable, Borrelli delayed the trip. After additional canceled flights and changes in plans, Borrelli and Luca were able to book a July 3 Lufthansa flight from Washington, D.C., to Frankfurt, Germany, and then go on to Venice via United Airlines. They arrived home in Solighetto, north of Venice, on July 4.
"I tried to be patient and understanding, but I was calling every day and waiting an hour on hold to make sure the flight didn't get canceled," she explained in a phone interview.
Borrelli said that both planes were full, and United offered normal meal and beverage services. The Frankfurt airport, she said, "Looked like any normal day. The shops and restaurants were open and full. I keep wondering, 'Why does everything look so normal?' It was very strange, almost like stepping into 'The Twilight Zone,' but then I don't know if I know what normal is anymore."
After a mandatory two-week quarantine, Borrelli was able to do some exploring and her family took a trip to the beach in Veneto.
"Things are open, people are moving around," Borrelli said. "We're still waiting on the details, but we've gotten confirmation that schools are planning to open Sept. 15.
"Of course, people are distancing and wearing masks when not out in open air and there's hand sanitizer when you enter the grocery stores," she continued. "But we don't seem to have the non-maskers here; people don't seem to be argumentative about that."
At the Italian beaches, Borrelli said there were a lot of German tourists and restaurants were open at limited capacities for outdoor dining.
"There were a little less people, but it felt kind of normal," noted Borrelli, who filled her time in New Castle by reworking her self-published children's book, "Once Upon a Time in a Universe," teaching Italian lessons online and spearheading a fundraiser for her son's preschool, where she teaches English classes.
According to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of July 30, Italy had reported nearly 247,000 cases of COVID-19 with more than 35,000 deaths.
"We just kind of go day by day," Borrelli said. " It's been quite a year already and it's only July. But it is nice to be home."
