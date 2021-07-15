New Castle native leaving Congress for Prizer job

WASHINGTON — New Castle native Matt Stroia is moving on from his role in Congress to lobby on behalf of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.
Stroia is Pfizer's newest federal government relations senior director. Previously, he served as U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly's chief of staff for the last nine-and-a-half years. Before that, he was Kelly's first legislative director when the Butler County Republican won election to the House of Representatives in 2010. Stroia started his new role at the end of June.
Kelly tapped Timothy Butler to replace Stroia as chief of staff. Butler previously served as an Erie-based district director. Kelly's 16th Congressional District includes Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence and Mercer counties.
“Matthew’s exceptional service to our team, our district, and our great country cannot be overstated," said Kelly. “For the past decade, he has led our staff with wisdom and integrity, and I am excited to see where his new role takes him. While Matthew will be missed, I am proud to announce Tim Butler as our new chief of staff. Tim is a faithful, principled, and patriotic Erie native who is the perfect person for the job. I congratulate him on his well-earned promotion. Our team and district are in great hands.”
Stroia spent 17 years in public service including the Department of the Navy's Office of General Counsel and the U.S. House of Representatives.
