A New Castle native, West Mifflin educator and decorated Air Force veteran received a special honor from the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Senior Master Sgt. Oreste “Otis” DiCerbo was named as this year’s Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year by the veterans organization.

DiCerbo has been an Air Force JROTC Instructor at West Mifflin Area High School for 19 years.

He received the VFW recognition for promoting the Voice of Democracy program and for teaching and mentoring America’s youths. The Voice of Democracy program is an audio essay program for students who are vying for scholarships.

The Teacher of the Year award recognizes teachers in elementary, junior high and senior high schools for their efforts in teaching students to become responsible citizens, about appreciation the freedoms that they have and about the role that veterans have played in keeping America free.

DiCerbo is an aerospace science instructor and leader of its U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC program that was started at the school in 2004. The curriculum is a military-sponsored program that students can sign up for, and is designed to mold students into better citizens. West Mifflin’s AFJROTC program has earned top awards, including distinguished unit with merit and three outstanding organizations awards.

DiCerbo has shared his enthusiasm about the program with the New Castle Area School District, which, because of his presentation there, has jump-started a similar JROTC program of its own. DiCerbo assisted in organizing it.

The proven program at West Mifflin was one of six sites chosen nationally for the model at that time it was instituted.

DiCerbo is a 1982 graduate of the Lawrence County Vo-Tech School (currently the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center). After high school, he joined the Air Force and served more than 20 years in active duty. His military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, and National Service Defense Ribbon.

DiCerbo holds an associate degree from the Community College of the Air Force, a bachelor’s degree from Geneva College and a master’s degree from St. Francis University in Loretto. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School, the Non-Commissioned Officer Academy and Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Academy.

He was recognized as one of the top 10 Air Force recruiters in 1994.

His Teacher of the Year award was presented in Gettysburg by VFW State Commander Henry Mannella, past state commander Ruth Fairchild, a former classmate of DiCerbo, and VFW Post 914 Commander Jake Bradich, who submitted DiCerbo’s name for the top award.