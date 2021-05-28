Downtown concert series returns June 25 After being gone for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the downtown summer concert se…

Jeff Feola is trading in Broadway for Main Street.

The 2002 New Castle High graduate has spent the last several years in New York City managing off-Broadway and national touring theater companies. Now, he’s back in New Castle with his newly established Feola Entertainment, bringing karaoke nights to The Confluence and reviving the pandemic-claimed downtown Summer Concert Series at the adjacent Riverwalk Park.

“I come from the world of general management for off-Broadway,” said Feola, who studied theater at Slippery Rock University. “I work on the business side of entertainment. I’m often like the business manager.

“It’s always been a passion of mine that I just enjoy, bringing an artist’s vision to fruition, and the business end makes that happen.”

Feola’s off-Broadway credits include “Three Sisters” with Maggie Gyllenhaal. On Broadway, he was associate company manager for 12-time Tony Award nominee “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Coment of 1812” with Josh Groban.

He’s also done national tours with “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Elf: The Musical.” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and “Hamilton.”

“I love traveling very much, and I love traveling with 75 actors, musicians, singers and dancers every week, from one city to the next,” Feola said. “It was a great joy.”

Indeed, a year ago, he was ready to hit the road again with a musical called “The Cher Show,” celebrating the life and music of Cher. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, shuttering theaters on Broadway and across the country, and sending Feola back home to western Pennsylvania.

“I started to think, is there a world in which I try to bring entertainment, not just to New Castle, but western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, south of Erie,” he said. “We have all of these little nooks and crannies of people who I think want to see a Broadway star or a celebrity from the ‘90s or ‘80s. There are really great stars that could come to New Castle.

“I achieved my dream, but now it’s time to implement what I learned. The road has led here, and it feels like all my contracts and payroll and marketing and advertising, all those meetings that I’ve had over the last several years are now coming into play.”

Feola shared his vision with family friend Pat Amabile, owner of the downtown Shipping Depot+, and Amabile in turn sent him to The Confluence, where Feola will be doing karaoke nights.

Then came a meeting with Angie Urban, director of New Visions for Lawrence County, who brought up the Riverwalk Park Summer Concert Series, which she was looking to revive after COVID-19 pre-empted its 2020 slate.

Story continues below video

“Jeff is really an asset to New Castle and the region,” Urban said, “and we are eager to give him this small step into the local arts scene, but hope he will be able to develop tremendous opportunities for people here to enjoy a variety of entertainment.

“While the pandemic has certainly been difficult and a change of pace for many, it also has brought a great deal of talent home that is willing and eager to be a part of revitalization efforts here. We are so fortunate to be connected to Jeff, and are positive that this will be the best season yet.

The series is expanding from six concerts to eight — an enthusiastic Feola proposed 10, but settled for two fewer — and it kicks off June 25 with iconic local band The Dorals.

With seven other bands signed as well, Feola is now working to bring featured food trucks to each concert night. So far, he said, Nina’s Italian Ice is on board, as is local winery VentiSei, which will be selling its wine pouches.

“What an innovative idea for a venue where they say no glass," Feola said. “(VentiSei owner) Denny Flora really values the community and we share that value.

“One of the things I learned in New York City is ‘embrace your uniqueness.’ That’s what I’m doing, and I think that’s what he’s done.”

As Feola continues to recruit sponsors to his efforts, he’s also looking down the road to a time when he hopes to bring even bigger shows to the area, in particular, to the Scottish Rite Cathedral.

“As a theater lover and a performer all my life,” he said, “to know that there’s a 2,800-seat venue sitting at the top of the hill that has working lights and working sound makes my heart crumble.”

And if New York should call once the pandemic is officially history?

“I lived in New York for 10 years,” Feola said. “I did it, I knew it, I loved it, I experienced it. I don’t need to do it again. I don’t need to live there.

“If there was an opportunity where I needed to go do a show or a workshop or something for three weeks or two months, I would do that.

“Six months from now, if ‘Hamilton’ calls and says ‘Can you come and be a sub for the company manager for two months?’ I would do that. To me, that’s perfect. I’m going to have had that experience under my belt, and I’m going to use it to continue to snowball my career here into something bigger.”

d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com