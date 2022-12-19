Sam Flora’s not going anywhere, yet.
The now-retired New Castle Area School District athletic director bid his adieu to the district in November with his retirement, but he has not yet cut his ties to the district.
In a shuffling of athletics personalities, the school board named Flora as the new manager of The Rack Fitness Center, appointed two new district athletic directors, and hired a new physical trainer for The Rack.
The school board in an 8-0 vote at its Dec. 13 meeting approved the hiring of Randy Raeburn and Robert Natale as co-athletic directors for the district. Their effective date of hire was Dec. 13. Each will be paid a pro-rated annual salary through June 30, of $9,500 with no benefits.
Raeburn has been the district’s athletic trainer and football equipment manager. Natale is a special education teacher in the district.
The two each will work half time to share the full-time athletic director position vacated by Flora, who had been with the school district for 42 years — first as an athletic trainer, then as its athletic director for 24 years.
A sendoff with a cake at the November school board meeting might have marked the end of his career as athletic director, but it didn’t mark the end of his affiliation with district athletics.
The board approved a month-to-month contract with Flora as The Rack manager, a district-owned fitness and training center for students that fronts on Dushane Street.
Flora will be paid $500 per month or a pro-rated annual salary of $6,000.
He succeeds Pat Minenok, who resigned from managing The Rack and as its strength and conditioning coach in November.
Terry Grossetti Jr., owner of Grossetti Performance in Shenango Township, was named as The Rack’s new strength and conditioning coach through June 30 at an annual salary not to exceed $15,000. That amount will be prorated to $8,125.
Board member Tracy Rankin was absent from the voting session.
In other athletics matters, the board approved contracts for the renovation of the visitor’s locker room at Taggart Stadium. The plans were part of a $3,097,000 bond issue the board floated in May at 3.03 percent interest, to pay for a variety of improvements at the stadium, including locker room and concession stand upgrades, new lighting, field improvements, a new sound system and new bleachers. The work is being done in steps.
The construction contract for the visitor locker room will go to Fire Seal LLC of Gahanna, Ohio, the lowest of seven bidders, for $349,500. A heating and air conditioning contract was approved for D&G Mechanical of West Middlesex, for $161,129. D&G was the lowest of five bidders.
Enders Plumbing & Heating Co. of Kittanning was awarded the plumbing construction contract for $139,000, as the lowest of eight bidders, and McCurley Houston Electric of Hickory Township, the only local contractor, was awarded the electrical construction contract of $105,000. McCurley Houston the lower of two local bidders.
The plans were drawn by DRAW Collective of Cranberry, formerly Eckles Architecture.
