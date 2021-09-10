After a one-year absence, the third annual New Castle Music Festival will take place today in Cascade Park's dance pavilion.
The event runs from noon to 10 p.m.
“This will be a summer music outing for the entire family,” promoter Adam Alfano said. “(In 2019), more than 400 people attended. This year, we expect at least 600.”
There will be non-stop music provided by 14 different bands and artists. Those scheduled to perform, who all have produced their own original songs, include The Middle Room, an early 2000s pop-punk band from Pittsburgh; Highland Rose, a hard rock band from Youngstown, Ohio. Also scheduled to perform are Rove, Find Ethel, PA Jackson, Abstract Theory, Wampum Dog, The Book Club, Opals, Lost in the Mutiny, Evan Pietrzak, Three Vultures, Northern Weather and Dana the Deuce.
Fifteen free vendors (donations accepted) and four food trucks will also be on hand this weekend. Advance tickets were sold on Eventbrite for $15 and the cost at the gate is $20.
“It was a bummer having to cancel last year, "Alfano said. "But it gave us extra time to plan for a really special event for this year.”
He urged the public to “come on out and participate and celebrate.”
“It will be a great day to celebrate life with art," he said.
Alfano, 27, is a New Castle High School graduate from the class of 2011 and a musician, as he plays the drums with Grandview Soul, a '50s and '60s band. His band will not be performing this weekend, but they will be doing a show at the Starwood Restaurant on Sunday at 5 p.m.
