A music festival is returning to Cascade Park this weekend.
The fourth annual New Castle Music Festival returns from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday in the park’s dance pavilion.
Hosted by Good Vibe Entertainment, the event will feature more than 20 local musicians and comedians, set to transform the event into a “personal Woodstock.”
The list of musicians include Rover, The Book Club, Wampum Dogs, Dana the Deuce, Lost in the Mutiny, Meechie, Main Street Detour, Chip & the Charge Ups, Better Think Twice, Honey Brother, Candace Campana, Atlantic Wasteland, Drifting Thing, Gypsy Lane, Andrew Slater, The Mongrel King, Darrin Salzano, We’re Almost Home, Rusted Sons, No Sleep For Zombies, Just Those Guys, Griffen Handshake, and Dirty Frank.
The list of comedians, that will be a part of the “Comedy Power Hour” at 6 p.m., include Andreas O’Rourke, Abby Elias, Kyle Archer, Joe Anastasia and Grant Farah. The Comedy Power Hour will take place at the RJO Cleaning Stage outside the dance pavilion.
New Castle restaurant Riardo’s Bar and Grill will be serving alcohol all day for those 21 and older. Attendees must bring their ID.
Big Mike’s Food Truck and Chameleon Concessions will be serving food all day, while cornhole tournaments will be held, and there will be different vendors outside the pavilion.
Tickets are $20 each in advance and $25 the day of the event.
Good Vibe Entertainment owner Adam Alfano said the first three years of the festival “were a blast,” with last year being the first time the event was held in Cascade Park, which allowed for more space.
He said the goal of the event is to highlight the talented local artists from the area, and to spread “good vibes” through good music, love and peace.
“With all of these things combined, I think it’s going to be a great time,” Alfano said.
Alfano said he is happy to better promote the local artists and to get the community more into the local music scene, saying the event will have a little bit for anyone, such as pop, funk, hip hop and more.
