A New Castle mother has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child when a neighbor found her unconscious on her porch and a 10-week-old baby crying along side her.
Brigitte Audino, 29, told police when they arrived she had fallen asleep due to staying up that night with the child, but admitted to Cpl. Brooks she did snort heroin prior to the incident.
It was noted in the criminal complaint the baby was transported to UPMC Jameson for scrapes on both knees and bruising to the head.
The neighbor who found Audino unresponsive took a photo of the two on the porch before getting help.
