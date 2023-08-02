+3 Three join race for city council seats A group of New Castle residents, dubbed “The Team,” is making a last-minute push to be elect…

A North Hill man is running as an independent candidate for city mayor.

Devin Ryan Maresca is all but set to run for mayor against Democratic candidate Mark Elisco, unless challenges are made to his petition papers before the Aug. 8 deadline.

He made his candidacy official Thursday, but his inclusion on the ballot and possible election is clouded due to the 11 felony federal mail fraud charges he faces in Florida for allegedly running a scheme through the post office’s priority shipping insurance program. It is alleged in court documents Maresca used fake and fictitious usernames, emails, contact information and different addresses to collect more than $100,000 in reimbursement checks.

A request by Maresca this month to move his trial — slated to begin Aug. 15 in Florida — to a federal court in Pittsburgh was denied. Maresca declined to comment to The News about his charges, and he is considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.

Maresca’s potential matchup with Elisco would be the latest twist between the two after Maresca secretly recorded a conversation allegedly detailing how Elisco schemed with council to get Frye hired as administrator without interviewing other candidates.

Maresca, a critic of city hall’s operations and of Chris Frye’s hiring as city administrator, held a town hall July 8 where he made public a portion of a conversation he recorded by cell phone between him and Elisco at a restaurant. Maresca has claimed to the New Castle News editorial staff that the conversation took place in Ohio, which does not require both parties to know a conversation is being taped.

Elisco told The News the conversation took place at a Shenango Township restaurant in the fall before he declared his mayoral candidacy.

Pennsylvania requires all parties to be knowledgeable when a private conversation is recorded. Efforts by The News to obtain the full conversation were unsuccessful and reporters have only analyzed snippets Maresca has shared publicly on Facebook.

In the taped conversation, Elisco admits to asking the then-five members of city council to hire Frye — who was elected mayor in 2019 in a race against Elisco — as the administrator and to bring Anthony Cioffi back as the head of the code enforcement department. Elisco was not an elected official at the time of the conversation, which he said was under the pretense of hearing Maresca’s complaints as a concerned citizen.

“The video showed that our city officials cannot be trusted at all — corruption has its hold,” Maresca said at the town hall. “New Castle residents should be up in arms over this because it affects us. Familial ties are dragging this town’s economy down. We award jobs based on nepotism and cronyism and not on merit and hence, the job is not being done correctly or at all.”

Frye denied any backroom dealings.

“I never asked Mr. Elisco to lobby on my behalf,” Frye said in a statement to The News. “I did not hire, nor recommend Mr. Cioffi’s rehire. Council felt he was the most qualified based on the field of candidates. Any conversation I had with anyone, including Mr. Elisco and members of the council, I made clear that I was going to apply for the city administrator position with any other candidates. That didn’t happen because the Act 47 team never applied for the grant. When that happened, I presented a way for the city to save money. I never promised anyone anything in exchange for their support to hire me as interim city administrator.”

When reached for comment, Elisco said he will not validate Maresca’s claims, which he calls “nonsense.”

“I met with him in good conscious to hear his complaints. He used that goodwill to compromise me by recording me in Pennsylvania,” Elisco said.

“As a private citizen, I have every right to speak to my elected representatives on any subject I believe that’s important. I want to emphasize that I met each council person individually in September. I did not announce my intent to run for mayor until Jan. 23. Additionally. I never met with them again and Mr. Frye interviewed publicly in November. Now, a guy facing 11 felony charges filed by the federal government has the audacity to claim that Mr. Frye, council and myself are corrupt is at a height of hypocrisy rarely reached.”

Frye was hired in November as administrator on a one-year deal at a salary of $110,000 without benefits and he resigned from his mayoral position at the end of 2022. Council voted to rehire Cioffi in February.

Frye’s resignation as mayor saved the city his approximately $53,000 salary plus benefits. The administrator position is new as a result of the passage of the Home Rule charter and its job titles largely resemble the duties the mayor’s office held previously. No other candidates were considered for the administrator role at the time by council, and Maresca claims through a right-to-know request Cioffi was one of six candidates for the top code job, which he previously held until 2020.

The city’s Act 47 team from Harrisburg was to apply for a grant to cover Frye’s full mayoral salary plus a $120,000 administrator salary in 2023, but the grant was never applied for because changes were made in the administrator job description by council.

