Focus.
That was the message Mayor Chris Frye delivered at Sunday night’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance ceremony at First Presbyterian Church in downtown New Castle. Frye, who served as the keynote speaker at the hour-and-a-half long event, relayed a message his mother instilled in him during his first year of college.
“I remember talking to my mom on the phone in my dorm room during my freshman year of college,” Frye said. “She told me to look up the word ‘focus’ in the dictionary. She wanted me to write the word ‘focus’ on a piece of paper and stick it to my dorm room wall. I looked up the definition and ‘focus’ simply means to concentrate attention and effort. I did exactly what she told me to do.”
He wrote the word on a piece of paper and stuck it to his wall, just like his mom told him, to serve as a constant reminder.
“She was trying to teach me a lesson how to achieve the things that I want,” Frye said. “Her message was to me, ‘Son, you have to put forth effort if you want to achieve your goals.’ It was the words within the words that she wanted me to see. My inability to focus was because of my lack of effort.”
Her words stuck.
Frye, who was the community supports coordinator for the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership (LCCAP) until leaving the organization in advance of taking the mayor’s office, said he was surprised he was asked to speak at the event.
“I asked myself why are they asking me to do this today? Why are they asking me to give a speech on MLK Day for this celebration?” Frye said. “I know what you’re thinking. You’re the first black mayor, that’s why. Whether that’s the reason or not, I know I wanted this invitation, my speech and this gathering to truly mean something. None of us can deny the fact that history was made here in New Castle on Nov. 6. That’s something that we can celebrate. I want us all to be cognizant and not forget why I ran, nor forget the purpose. It was for real change in the city. The reason I ran was because it was time for our community to come together and find solutions to the problems we’re facing.”
Speaking about how his world, at the age of 31, is much different from King’s — and even some of those who lived through the civil rights movement — Frye said he was able to accomplish his goal. That goal, he said, was historic and its value is something different to him and many others of his generation.
‘I didn’t have to endure the same struggles as those of color and those who supported the civil rights movement,” Frye said. “Yes, I defied odds and I disrupted decades of stereotypical norms in this community. However, you all paved the way for me to achieve what I achieved. That must be recognized today.”
Speaking before the crowd — which included state Rep. Chris Sainato, city council members Bryan Cameron and MaryAnne Gavrile, supporters and churchgoers — Frye said King forged the path he was able to follow to become mayor.
“I just wanted to express that this win would never have been made possible if Dr. King never marched, if he never gave a speech, if he never had a peaceful protest and if he never took action,” Frye said. “The excitement and thrill and historical nature of the win precipitated this invitation. There’s no denying it. It was virtually inevitable and perhaps some of it was expected.”
The event featured Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Acker as master of ceremonies, a tribute to King by the Rev. William Hogans of the St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church and several hymns sung by the choir.
Another MLK Day event is scheduled for Monday. A freedom walk is set to step off from the former West Side School at 708 W. Washington St. and make its way to Kennedy Square, where Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel will be the speaker.
A soup and sandwich lunch will take place afterward at the New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ at 1710 Moravia St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.