Kidnap, rape and assault-related charges have been dropped against a New Castle man in connection with a 2021 incident in Sharon.
Louis Yonta Brewer Jr., 27, of Friendship Street was one of two men arrested and charged in the Mercer County courts with multiple offenses on Sept. 14 last year when a woman reported that she was in a dispute with the two men over a handgun she said they accused her of stealing from them. She had told police that the two men had raped her, according to earlier reports.
Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said Wednesday the charges were all dropped against Brewer because a DNA sample taken from the woman at the hospital did not match Brewer's DNA. The swabs taken at the hospital were sent to a crime lab for analysis. Acker said that the report was recently returned, showing Brewer was excluded as a contributor of the male DNA that was on the swabs taken at the hospital.
"I concluded that in light of the DNA results, we couldn't prosecute him beyond a reasonable doubt," Acker said. He disclosed the finding to Brewer's defense attorney, David Earl Wenger III of Boardman, and Acker said he believed it was thus unlikely a jury would convict Brewer of any of the seven charges pending against him.
A firearms charge against him was dismissed in the lower court during his preliminary hearing.
His co-defendant in the case, Tyrell Cebray Adkins, 24, of Farrell, had faced charges of rape, indecent sexual assault, aggravated indecent sexual assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and simple assault in the same incident. Adkins pleaded no contest to one count of simple assault and was sentenced to 50 days in the Mercer County jail. The other charges against him were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Attempts to reach Wenger as Brewer's defense attorney in the case were unsuccessful Tuesday and Wednesday.
Brewer is continuing to face drug and gun-related charges in Lawrence County, filed against him July 27 by Lawrence County District Attorney's detectives. Narcotics officers reported Brewer was the main target of an investigation where they were serving a sealed search warrant at his Friendship Street address on July 26. The police reportedly found suspected heroin/fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, a loaded 9-millimeter handgun and cash in his residence.
He had been arrested July 27 and was in the Lawrence County jail on a $150,000 bond. He is free from jail on bail, awaiting trial or adjudication.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.