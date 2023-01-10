Beginner’s luck paid off for Travis McConnell of New Castle.
Although McConnell, 40, is a lifelong Steelers fan, this year was the first time he entered the Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes sponsored by Neighborhood Ford Store. He entered online.
McConnell was among the ten winners in Neighborhood Ford Store’s contest history to win a black-and-gold-wrapped Ford F-150 as well as pre-game hospitality at Stage AE and tickets to Sunday’s Thank-You Fans game. Neighborhood Ford Store is a 12-year sponsor of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Joseph Thurby, chairman of Neighborhood Ford Store, explained more about the contest:
“We decided to first choose 10 finalists from among the thousands of eligible entries entered both in-person and online, invite these folks to Ford’s private hospitality center at Stage AE, give them tickets to the Thank-You Fans game against the Cleveland Browns, and then bring them on the field right under the goal post in the end zone of Acrisure Stadium to reveal the winner of the official truck,” Thurby said. The Ford F Series is the best-selling truck for 46 years.
Each finalist selected a number that corresponded to a blue gift box, one of which contained the key to the Steelers Truck. The other nine finalists received gift cards.
For McConnell and his wife Brandi, the Steelers Truck is coming at just the right time. At the end of this month a new addition to the family will join their daughter Rose, age 11. McConnell is the second winner from the New Castle area. In 2017, the contest was won by Pulaski resident Tom Smith.
Asked who his current favorite Steelers player is, McConnell responded, “Kenny Pickett. I sure enjoy watching him.”
