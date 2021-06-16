SHARON – Police are looking for a New Castle man in connection with the May 2019 shooting death of Khalil Hopson in Sharon.
Seon Dontae Davon Perry, 30, of 921 Marshal Ave., is charged with homicide, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and aggravated cruelty to animals for his alleged role in the May 23, 2019, shooting death of 24-year-old Khalil "Champ" Hopson.
Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said two people previously charged in the murder reported that Perry was not the trigger man, but was in the home during Hopson's murder.
Eddie James Robinson Jr., 23, Youngstown, Ohio, and Alexis Evonna Holmes, 22, New Castle, were arrested in 2019 and pleaded guilty earlier this year of charges stemming from the murder.
Both admitted that Robinson fired the fatal shots, Acker said.
"I know Seon Perry was present and he had an AR-type rifle, but that's not the murder weapon," Acker said.
Sharon police said Robinson, Holmes and Perry conspired to rob Hopson of several thousand dollars they believed he had in his Cedar Avenue home.
Robinson pleaded guilty to Sharon police charges of third-degree murder, cruelty to animals and perjury for his role in the death. He was sentenced in February to 15 to 45 years in prison.
Holmes pleaded guilty in June to robbery and burglary. She had faced charges of first-, second- and third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit homicide, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary. She was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison.
Robinson, Holmes and now Perry, are accused of involvement in the murder and robbery of Hopson, about 5:30 p.m. May 23, 2019.
Sharon police said officers arrived at Hopson's home, 1239 Cedar Ave., and found him lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound. Hopson's pit bull, Blue, had also been shot. Hopson died later that day in a Youngstown hospital. Blue died a few days later from his wounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.