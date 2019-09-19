George Salamon of New Castle is wanted for retail theft, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass by Shenango Township police.
On Sept. 13, Shenango Township officers were dispatched to Giant Eagle, located at 1700 New Butler Road for a retail theft in progress.
Upon arrival, officers began searching for Salamon, but were unable to locate him. Police later found his vehicle in the parking lot and observed two brand new Steelers shirts with the tags, two brand new Steelers hats with the tags laying on the back seat, and a brand new 8-pack of batteries, along with a partially open book bag.
Store loss prevention notified the officers Salamon was spotted inside the store, but ran out through the parking lot, a field and into a wooded area.
Salamon’s vehicle was towed to the police station by Shaffer’s Towing Company and a search warrant will be obtained for the vehicle.
