A New Castle man is wanted by police in Beaver County for shooting at cars from a moving vehicle Thursday.
Beaver Falls police said Gage Michael Smith, 20, is wanted on charges of shooting at the vehicles around the 600 block of 13th Street in Beaver Falls on Thursday.
Smith is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license, all felonies. He is also charged with recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
Those with information on Smith's whereabouts should contact Beaver Falls police. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
