PITTSBURGH — A New Castle man in federal court was sentenced to prison for 105 months for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, U. S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Thursday.
Nathaniel McKnight, 28, was sentenced by United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan. McKnight will also serve four years of supervised release on his conviction.
Beginning in December 2019 and continuing through August 2020, the Drug Enforcement Administration received authorization to conduct a Title III wiretap investigation into a fentanyl tracking organization in Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico. McKnight was intercepted communicating with his codefendants and coconspirators to orchestrate the movement of cocaine from Columbus, Ohio, to the Western District of Pennsylvania for distribution.
McKnight was also intercepted communicating about acquiring fentanyl, distributing fentanyl and cutting fentanyl to increase his profits. In addition to the intercepted communications, agents seized cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, firearms, and bulk United States currency from members of the organization.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark V. Gurzo is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung commended the DEA in Pittsburgh, Columbus and Harrisburg, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Service in Columbus, the Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General, the Lawrence County Drug Task Force — Special Investigations Unit and the New Castle Police Department for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of McKnight.
This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.