A New Castle man has pleaded guilty in federal court to selling crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of St. Vitus School.
Melvin Dorsey-Pace, 29, of New Castle, entered the plea before U.S. District Court Judge Cathy Bissoon. His sentencing is set for 2:15 p.m. June 21.
As part of the factual basis for the plea, the court was informed that, on April 6, 2021, Dorsey-Pace distributed crack cocaine near the South Side school in New Castle while he was on federal supervised release. He had been convicted in 2016 in the Western District for conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and was released to supervised release in 2020.
The law provides for a sentence of one to 60 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $4 million. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is to be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history of the defendant.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the state police, the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Mercer County Drug Task Force, the New Castle Police Department, the Sharon Police Department, the Hermitage Police Department, and the Farrell Police Department led the investigation resulting in Dorsey-Pace's conviction in the case.
This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
