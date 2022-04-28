FROM STAFF REPORTS
A New Castle man was killed Wednesday in a one-vehicle accident in Poland Township, Ohio.
Ohio State Highway Patrol reported 44-year-old Jason Houston was driving a 2021 Cadillac Escalade eastbound on Route 224 when it went off the road, hit an embankment and a driveway post and overturned around 4:55 p.m.
Houston was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
Poland Township police, Western Reserve Joint Fire District and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.