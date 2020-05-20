A Sankey Street man is facing charges after police pulled him over on a motorized scooter for traffic violations.
New Castle police arrested Alexi Nieves-Carmona, 40, of 800 Sankey St., Apt. D around 11 p.m. Saturday.
According to a criminal complaint, an officer was turning onto Pin Oak Drive and saw the scooter driving toward him without a headlight.
The driver, identified as Nieves-Carmona, turned onto Pin Oak Drive without signaling, and the officer tried to pull him over.
The scooter accelerated and sped through a parking lot where about 40 people were gathered, ignoring the police car lights and siren, according to a police report.
Nieves-Carmona eventually stopped at the end of the parking lot and got off the scooter.
Police said they searched his pockets and found a bag of suspected crack cocaine. The scooter was towed.
Nieves-Caimona is charged with fleeing or eluding police, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, driving while his license is suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without headlights and without signal when turning.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $20,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.