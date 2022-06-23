A New Castle man sustained what state police called "moderate to severe injuries" after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of Routes 422 and 388 on Thursday morning in Shenango Township.
According to police, Douglas R. Troutman, 44, of West Cherry Street was westbound on Route 422 just after 7:30 a.m. when his 2016 Ford Escape collided with the rear of 2021 Peterbilt owned by Bresslers Inc. of Morgantown, West Virginia, and operated by 29-year-old Todd J. Latimer of Edinboro. Latimer was stopped for a red traffic signal at the intersection, and Troutman told police he had dozed off while driving home from work prior to striking Latimer's vehicle.
Troutman was not wearing a seat belt, police said. He was taken by McGonigle Ambulance Service to Mercy-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. His car was towed from the scene.
Latimer was wearing a seat belt, and reported no injuries, according to police. He was able to drive his vehicle.
