A New Castle man, formerly of Buffalo, New York, is facing federal drug charges in connection with a case from June 4, 2020, when he was pulled over in New Castle for a traffic violation.
Sahire Walker, 44, whose last reported address was in the 400 block of East Reynolds St., was charged through a superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh, accusing him of crack cocaine trafficking and firearms violations, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.
Walker is charged, based on a June 4, 2020, offenses, with possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm and ammunition after a felony conviction.
New Castle police had arrested Walker and charged him in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas after officers initiated a traffic stop around 1 a.m. June 4, 2020 at a service station on East Washington Street. The police reportedly found a gun, marijuana and crack cocaine in his car, and they learned that he was wanted on a warrant from Butler County, where he also was facing drug trafficking charges, according to a criminal complaint.
The police impounded his white Hyundai at the time, and in searching the vehicle, they found a .380 automatic handgun with an extended magazine containing 10 live rounds, the complaint states. Police also confiscated 218.8 grams of suspected marijuana, 0.7 gram of suspected crack cocaine, a vape pen that contained suspected THC oil and $323 in cash. Police noted that the gun had been reported stolen.
His case was mitigated from the Lawrence County courts to the federal authorities for further investigation.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of at least 20 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $2.5 million. Under Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.
The New Castle Police Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation leading to the return of the superseding indictment in the case.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
