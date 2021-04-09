MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP (AP) — A New Castle man is in the Erie County Prison after he was thrown out of a bar for allegedly harassing another patron for wearing a face mask then tried to reenter the establishment armed with a gun and fired a shot.
The Millcreek Police Department arrested Mark A. Reno, 56, of New Castle and charged him with a felony count of aggravated assault and several other misdemeanor counts, including reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats.
Reno allegedly was thrown out of the Hi and Dri Pub at 3077 W. Lake Road on April 2 after he accosted another patron with a face mask, police said. Court documents indicate Reno is still in prison after he couldn't post bail — which is set at $250,000 — and had a preliminary hearing Thursday before District Judge Laurie Mikielski.
After Reno was ordered out of the bar, witnesses said he soon tried to get back in and was holding a gun when he was confronted by a bar patron. The two men began struggling over the gun, and the patron said the man fired one shot, but no one was struck. The patron said he then ran behind a metal clothing collection container as the man with the gun got into a car and drove off.
Investigators identified Reno as a suspect through a credit card used to buy drinks at the tavern and by the license plate on the car the gunman drove off in.
The New Castle News contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.