A 24-year-old New Castle man working at George Junior Republic is in a Pittsburgh hospital after suffering a serious head injury while on the job.
The man, a staff member at the Grove City school for at-risk youth, attempted to escort a 15-year-old Grove City boy on Wednesday around 10 a.m. when the boy began to actively resist, according to Mercer-based state police. The two then fell to the ground, but the staff member struck his head on the corner of a chair and became unconscious.
The boy then struck the staff member before being pulled away by another staff member. The man was transported to Grove City Hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh with a serious head injury.
On Sunday, the man's wife said he was in critical condition.
The name of the boy was not released by state police, but charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.