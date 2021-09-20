A New Castle man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 79 in Butler County.
According to state police, Mark A. Wilhelm, 55, of New Castle was northbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Trail Blazer at 7:39 p.m. in Lancaster Township when he attempted to move from the right to the left lane and collided with a 2009 Acura MDX driven by Austin J. Pipes, 22, of Monroeville, who was in the left lane. Both vehicles left the highway, struck an embankment and overturned before coming to rest.
Wilhelm, police said, was ejected from his vehicle and sustained serious injury. He was transported by Harmony EMS to UPMC Passavant Hospital. His condition was not available.
Pipes, police said, was not injured.
