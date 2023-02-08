A former city man has been sentenced to federal prison for violating federal narcotics laws.
Michael Schmidt, 26, formerly of New Castle, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his conviction. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh, Schmidt was sentenced in federal court Tuesday. His prison term is to be followed by six years of supervised release.
According to information presented to the federal court, on Oct. 12, 2017, Schmidt possessed with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possessed a Taurus Model PT738 .380 caliber pistol and ammunition as a convicted felon. It is prohibited under federal law for a convicted felon to possess a firearm and ammunition. The fentanyl and firearm were found when New Castle police and Lawrence County narcotics agents executed a sealed search warrant at the defendant’s residence in the 100 block of East Wallace Avenue. They also reportedly seized $9,717 in cash during the search. Schmidt was one of three people in the house when the police executed the raid.
The case later became a federal indictment against Schmidt.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the New Castle Police Department, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office participated in the investigation that led to Schmidt’s prosecution.
This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.