PITTSBURGH — A resident of New Castle has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal firearm and narcotics laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.
The three-count Superseding Indictment named Samuel A. Cheeks, 31, as the sole defendant.
According to the Superseding Indictment, on or about July 23, 2017, and Sept. 27, 2017, Cheeks unlawfully possessed a firearm and ammunition after having previously been convicted of crimes punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year. The Superseding Indictment also alleges that, on Sept. 27, 2017, Cheeks unlawfully possessed a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine.
The law provides for a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey R. Bengel is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Ellwood City Police Department, and the New Castle Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.
Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime..
A Superseding Indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
