A New Castle man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal narcotics laws.
The two-count indictment named Donte Calhoun, 31, as the sole defendant in the two-count indictment, announced by acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman.
According to the Indictment, Calhoun on Jan. 21 and Feb. 11, 2020, possessed with the intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000 or both. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant United States Attorney Brendan T. Conway is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The state police and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation leading to Calhoun’s indictment.
An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
