A New Castle man was arrested on 69 offenses related to child pornography.
Michael Todd Falba, 36, of 2315 Morris St. was charged by state police with 18 counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, 50 counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.
According to a criminal complaint, state police received information from Internet Crimes Against Children on April 2 and Sept. 3 about tips from Snapchat, Apple, Inc. and Yahoo! Inc. about 18 images and/or videos that had been uploaded by an individual with an IP address, social media and email accounts registered to Falba.
On Thursday, a search warrant was executed at Falba’s residence where, while being inter-viewed, he admitted to possessing child pornography and sharing it with others. During the search, the Northwest Computer Crime Task Force found both photos and videos depicting child pornography on a hard drive. Falba was taken into custody and again admitted during an additional interview to having and sharing child pornography.
Falba was arragined Wednesday by Judge Richard A. Russo and remains in jail.
