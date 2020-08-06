A man who fled police and crashed into three parked cars Wednesday suffered multiple broken bones in the collision and was taken to a hospital.
New Castle police traffic Lt. Chris Fabian said that an officer tried to stop a black Mercedes-Benz sedan for a traffic violation at Reynolds and Mill Street around 9:45 a.m. The driver, identified as Dante Blackshear, 22, of 1408 E. Washington St., sped away from the police, turning uphill onto Reynolds Street, where his car smashed into the cars that were parked along the road.
Fabian said no one was around when the collision occurred, and the office found him and his Mercedes after it had crashed in 600 block of Reynolds Street.
He said Blackshear was taken by ambulance to a hospital with multiple injuries that included a broken shoulder and ribs.
The Mercedes and two of the struck cars were towed. The third car was drivable, Fabian said.
The New Castle Fire Department responded because one of the cars was smoking.
Blackshear is facing charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment in connection with an incident July 16 at Dollar General in Neshannock Township, when he and Billie Ann Rolle, 33, of Logan Street assaulted a woman over an argument about her buggy, according to a criminal complaint. The woman suffered a severe concussion in the incident, she said. Blackshear and Rolle, whose charges are the same as Blackshear’s, were sent court summonses for that offense and are to appear for their preliminary hearings Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.