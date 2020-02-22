A New Castle man indicted on federal drug and gun charges has been found guilty of one drug charge.
A jury acquitted Samuel A. Cheeks, 31, on two other federal firearms charges.
Cheeks was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of possession of a mixture containing cocaine, a controlled substance.
Cheeks’ trial on the charges was held last week in federal court, and the jury delivered its verdict Tuesday.
Cheeks was indicted by a grand jury in Pittsburgh earlier this month for violating federal narcotics laws.
He will be sentenced at a later date. The charge on which he was convicted is punishable by up to a year in prison.
