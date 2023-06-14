A New Castle man accused of child sex trafficking and corrupting children in Ohio has been found guilty by a jury in Mahoning County Court.
The Ohio jury's verdict was delivered Wednesday against 35-year-old Jarod Mills of West Terrace Ave. of unlawful attempted sexual contact with a minor.
Mill was arrested in Mahoning County in May 2021 in a sex sting operation by the Operation for Child Trafficking and Sex With Children. His bond has been revoked and he's remains in the Mahoning County jail, awaiting sentencing.
He was a pastor at the Clifton Flats Church in South New Castle Borough at the time.
Mills was one of 14 people arrested in 2020 in what Ohio's attorney general called the "largest anti-human trafficking operation in state history."
Mills is charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning or soliciting of an adolescent, possessing criminal tools and displaying matter harmful to juveniles. State Attorney General Dave Yost said 177 total arrests were made in Operation Autumn Hope, with 109 survivors rescued.
Mills also had been a part-time instructor at Butler County Community College, which at the time of his arrest placed him on a leave of absence. He no longer is affiliated with the church or BC3.
