New Castle man charge with drug offenses following search warrant

A New Castle man was arrested downtown on Wednesday after a sealed search warrant yielded a stolen gun, drugs and cash.
Maurice Collier, 30, was charged with four counts of possession with the intent to deliver, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony persons not to possess firearms and one count of receiving stolen property.
New Castle police’s narcotics bureau, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s special investigative and criminal investigative units served the warrant where Collier and three other individuals were found inside.
A search of the property was conducted and a stolen Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun, 24.90 grams of suspected crack cocaine, five bundles of heroin, 5.95 grams of suspected cocaine, 36 ecstasy tablets, $5,034 in cash and a Cadillac CTS were found.
Collier was previously arrested in January for similar drug-related offenses.
