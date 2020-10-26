COLUMBUS, Ohio — A New Castle man was charged with four sex crime felonies after being swooped up in what Ohio's attorney general is calling the "largest anti-human trafficking operation in state history."
Jarod Mills, 33, of 224 Terrace N. Ave., was arrested Thursday by officers from Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene's office. He is one of 14 people arrested last week in the sting operation.
Mills is charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning or soliciting of an adolescent, possessing criminal tools and displaying matter harmful to juveniles. Each of the four charges are felonies. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday.
State Attorney General Dave Yost said 177 total arrests were made in Operation Autumn Hope, with 109 survivors rescued.
