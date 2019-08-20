A New Castle man is facing charges after police found him to be in possession of suspected psychedelic mushrooms during a traffic stop.
New Castle street crime unit officers reported that they had stopped Wesley Allen Michlich, 24, of North Mercer Street for a traffic violation around 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at the intersection of Neal and Mechanic streets. He had 7.8 grams of mushrooms in a vacuum sealed bag and 0.6 grams of Ecstasy in his car, the officers reported.
He is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
