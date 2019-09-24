A New Castle man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crossed into oncoming traffic on Route 422 striking another vehicle.
Alexander Miller, 34, lost control of his 2018 Toyota Tacoma for unknown reasons hitting a 2009 Hyundai Elantra. Miller’s car then rolled on it’s side, according to an accident report.
Miller was treated for minor injuries before being arrested, and the other driver was transported to the hospital for treatment.
