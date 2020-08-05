A 42-year-old New Castle man is in police custody after his threatening comments led to the evacuation of the Union Township Walmart on Wednesday afternoon.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, will be charged with terroristic threats after he threatened to blow up the building, Union Township police chief Mark Julian said. The man was arrested inside the store, which was evacuated around 1 p.m.
The Lawrence County sheriff's office and Shenango Township officers assisted with the call.
This story will be updated.
