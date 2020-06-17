New Castle live graduation a night to remember

“Pomp and Circumstance” resounded majestically through Taggart Stadium on Monday night as 160 seniors robed in red and black walked onto the field.
The organ prelude created a moving moment on a day many thought would never happen.
New Castle High School’s class of 2020 closed out its final school year early in March because of COVID-19. Seniors’ times with their friends were limited to Facetime and Zoom. There was no prom, no high school musical, no fun, and they were confined to their homes where their laptop computers became their classrooms.
Excitement ran high Monday night outside of The Rack on Dushane Street, where graduates-to-be exchanged last-minute hugs and goodbyes as they lined up for the processional of a too-good-to-be-true live graduation ceremony, complete with caps and gowns.
The sun shone brightly, the air was warm and spirits were high among parents, grandparents and friends who sat in the bleachers to watch as their children advanced into adulthood.
Jeida Cotto, a graduate who lives on the city’s North Hill, described the night as “very special.” She moved to New Castle from Florida to live with her aunt and uncle, Angelina and Rocco Masi, and she was looking forward to her commencement.
“Graduation means a lot,” she said. “I get to walk across a stage. It’s such a great feeling because I’ve worked so hard.”
“It’s definitely cool,” Anthony Litrenta said about getting an in-person graduation. He received a running scholarship to Duquesne University, where he plans to pursue a major in business finance while furthering his abilities in competitive running. He led the district’s cross country team to the WPIAL championship in 2019. He thought the commencement ceremony would be an evening of fun, he said, while standing with classmate Alex Steele, with whom he exchanged a warm embrace before getting in line.
Jade Bodie of New Castle’s North Hill was smiling and talking to friends, saying she was excited to be graduating in the stadium.
“I never thought it would be possible,” she said. She hugged her friend, Cheonna Williams of Mahoningtown, who exclaimed, “I’m really happy about it.”
When Williams learned that graduation would be live instead of virtual, as some other schools were doing, “I was caught by surprise,” she said. She was especially happy because she won the perfect attendance award in The Challenge Program, which was a monetary prize.
Julian Leekins of the city’s North Hill said he, too, was excited about his graduation night.
“It was supposed to be virtual, but I’m really glad we get to do it in person,” he said.
“This senior class has blazed itself a trail,” assistant principal Ralph Blundo told the audience. “This is a unique class that has endured unique circumstances.”
District Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said that she was determined to plan an outdoor, real commencement with social distancing, to give the seniors a graduation to remember. No stones were left unturned by her and her fellow administrators when it came to presenting a special night. The evening even included a fireworks display.
Music selections were performed by seniors Kennedy Gabriel, Savanna Terracio, Zayna Wagner, Anton Green, Cameron Mellott, with teacher Vincent Gentile on the piano and organ.
Cardiologist Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, herself a graduate of New Castle High in 1989, spoke to the graduates about pursuing their dreams.
Senior class president Te’Asia Stewart gave opening remarks to her fellow classmates, and valedictorians Austin Browne and Ricky Zheng and honor student Marissa Polding gave short, inspirational speeches themed to their graduating and moving forward. The class was presented by high school principal Richard Litrenta, whose daughter, Raegan, was in the graduating class, and assistant principals Blundo and Jonalyn Romeo. New Castle School Board president Stacey Fleo handed out the diplomas to the graduates.
The evening ended with the tassel ceremony, the tossing of caps and the school’s alma mater.
